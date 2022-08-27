Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCACU) Trading 124.2% Higher

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 124.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $86,000.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

