Carbon (CO2) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Carbon (CO2) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $194,724.04 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.
Carbon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.