Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

