Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.