Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.28 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.