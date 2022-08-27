Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

