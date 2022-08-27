Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 382,648 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

PEY opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.