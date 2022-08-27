Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 991 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.26% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IYR opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

