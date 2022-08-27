Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

UPS stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

