Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 357.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.