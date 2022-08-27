Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

