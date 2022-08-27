Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

