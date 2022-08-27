Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

