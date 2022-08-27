Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 794,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

