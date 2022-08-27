Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,188 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 2.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

