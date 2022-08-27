Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Critical Review

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 1 0 1 0 2.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Molecular Templates and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Molecular Templates presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 563.13%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 938.46%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Templates.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -261.64% -164.68% -48.71% Checkpoint Therapeutics -62,618.26% -273.30% -150.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Templates and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $38.70 million 1.10 -$83.01 million ($1.54) -0.49 Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 445.36 -$56.67 million ($0.89) -1.46

Checkpoint Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

