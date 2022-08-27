Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.