Citigroup Inc. Has $257.16 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 3.03% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $257,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. 1,689,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $176.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

