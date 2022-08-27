Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

VTI stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $203.77. 3,550,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,283. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

