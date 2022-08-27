Collateral Pay Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $116,816.23 and approximately $344.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.