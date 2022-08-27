Elitium One Day Volume Hits $600,593.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $600,593.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

