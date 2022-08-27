Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Up 2%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 338,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,077,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Farmmi Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

