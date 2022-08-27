Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $262.23. 1,064,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

