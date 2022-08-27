Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,279 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $11.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average of $305.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

