First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.