First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

FTHI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,151. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

