Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $653,637.00

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $106.10 million and $653,637.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.14 or 0.99915153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00055169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025875 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

