FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,783.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $7,978.20 and approximately $25,783.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $10.65 or 0.00052710 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
