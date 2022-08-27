Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Up 909.5% in August

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 909.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAA. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,330 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the period.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.