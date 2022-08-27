GoHelpFund Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $4,884.81 and approximately $3,097.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00824511 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.