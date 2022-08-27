Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 195,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

