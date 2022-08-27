HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 27,735 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

