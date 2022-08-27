HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 362,342 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $45,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 606,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,307,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,253,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

