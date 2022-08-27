HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.05 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.