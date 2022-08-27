Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Honest has a total market cap of $907,003.00 and approximately $849.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

