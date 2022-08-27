Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PEZ traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 1,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,611,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,463,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

