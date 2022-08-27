Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

