Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

