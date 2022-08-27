Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 69,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.