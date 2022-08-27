Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $274.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

