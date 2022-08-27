Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.6 %

PAYC opened at $360.60 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.42.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

