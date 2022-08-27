Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 26.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $1,965,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

