Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $107.92 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

