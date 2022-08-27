Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 862 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

