Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,193 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $471.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

