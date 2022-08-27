Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

