Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $55,000.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $280.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $9.78.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
