Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $280.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.88 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 197.69%. Research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.