Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,290 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.