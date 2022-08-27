Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $6,731,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HQY opened at $63.56 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

