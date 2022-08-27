Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.87 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

